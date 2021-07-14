Dark-schemed, parallax scrolling landing page for Helvetia Education, Switzerland. Lovely spacious design with greyscale images, mountain contours and textures aligning with the “path” journey branding. The delightful page load animation, slide-in transitions and a well-organized navigation adds to a stronger first impression. Underlined text and outlined font adds a neat touch and featuring the pictures of their team members builds trust with potential clients and allows the company to demonstrate their know-how.

Website: https://helvetiaeducation.ch/

