🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Jazz Festival - Flyer Set is a promotion template set for all business or personal needs. And because everything has become digital, we do not only provide you with the print size, but also with digital size for Instagram Post, Instagram Story, Facebook Ads. You also can use it for another Social Media platform. Download it, use it, and you ready to impress your audience!
THE FEATURES
Available for Illustrator & Photoshop
A4 Flyer (with 3mm bleed)
Instagram Post 1080x1080 px
Instagram Story 1080x1920 px
Facebook Post/Ads 1200x630 px
Easy to customize
Organized Layer
Free font used
WHAT WILL YOU GET
A4 Flyer (Ai, Eps, Psd, Pdf Files)
Instagram Post (Ai, Eps, Psd, Pdf Files)
Instagram Story (Ai, Eps, Psd, Pdf Files)
Facebook Post/Ads (Ai, Eps, Psd, Pdf Files)
Read me File (font info)
All photographs or pictures used in the preview are not included, they are intended for illustration purpose only
DOWNLOAD LINKS
https://elements.envato.com/jazz-festival-flyer-set-VN3NFHF