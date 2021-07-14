THE CIRCLE CHATTING APP (Inspired by NETFLIX Show "THE CIRCLE")

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbble community! 👋
Here is my design created for the mobile app "THE CIRCLE". This is a reality show telecasted over NETFLIX , world-wide. And in that show they have used a web application called "THE CIRCLE" where the contestants can only chat with peeps in their circle. This is the imagination for the mobile application design (Just the 2 screens for directing the contestant to their circle).
I'll be actively updating with regular design updates 🔥.
If you ❤️ my designs, kindly like and your support is highly needed which will boost me up ✨
Any feedback is highly appreciated.
Contact for work inquiries 📧 : ritzzrini1234@gmail.com
Have a nice day!