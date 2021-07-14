Beyoncé portrait

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
After painting the Star Wars paintings I decided to see if I could use the same colour palette, for slightly darker skin tones. I had painted portraits of female singers at the end of last year, so I figured why not revisit one of them, which was Beyoncé, though I chose to go for a new reference image.