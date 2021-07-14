Ahmad Sulaiman
Dreambox - Hotel cabin reservation

Dreambox - Hotel cabin reservation lodging holiday reservation app hotel app hotel cabin landing page header ui design web design website uiux reservation vacation travel cabin hotel branding ui graphic design
Hi buddy! 👋

I want to share the results of my exploration of the hotel cabin reservation website. Because many people are still working from home, it would be nice if we need to refresh our minds, namely by staying at a cabin hotel in the middle of a quiet forest. Here I combine a simple, clean and modern design. Hope you all enjoy this, thank you!

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

