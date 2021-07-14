Dreambox - Hotel cabin reservation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi buddy! 👋
I want to share the results of my exploration of the hotel cabin reservation website. Because many people are still working from home, it would be nice if we need to refresh our minds, namely by staying at a cabin hotel in the middle of a quiet forest. Here I combine a simple, clean and modern design. Hope you all enjoy this, thank you!
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com
Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance
