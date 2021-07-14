Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jose Cordero

JcInk Design Personal site DailyUI Challange 003

Jose Cordero
Jose Cordero
  • Save
JcInk Design Personal site DailyUI Challange 003 ux figma design 100daychallange dailyui branding graphic design ui
Download color palette

Design for landing page for myself.
live version coming soon.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Jose Cordero
Jose Cordero

More by Jose Cordero

View profile
    • Like