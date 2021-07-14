Santhosh.J

Winkart - Online Shopping

Winkart - Online Shopping
Winkart is an online e-commerce business. We created a logo for their brand, and the client sent the document of how they needed their logo for the brand. Based on that we designed a different variation of the logo you can see in the below images. We chanced with different ideas and finally, we come up with this idea to combine the w and cart icon into logo mark and the client asked (add alexander choiret with globe with a 'come you' text) for e-commerce business this logo won't fit when it comes to effectively conveying a brand logo. It should be simple, more recognizable and more memorable. After a long discussion, I removed the unnecessary element in the logo and finally designed this logo.

Behance link : https://www.behance.net/gallery/123437523/Winkart-Online-Shopping

