Winkart - Online Shopping

Winkart is an online e-commerce business. We created a logo for their brand, and the client sent the document of how they needed their logo for the brand. Based on that we designed a different variation of the logo you can see in the below images. We chanced with different ideas and finally, we come up with this idea to combine the w and cart icon into logo mark and the client asked (add alexander choiret with globe with a 'come you' text) for e-commerce business this logo won't fit when it comes to effectively conveying a brand logo. It should be simple, more recognizable and more memorable. After a long discussion, I removed the unnecessary element in the logo and finally designed this logo.

