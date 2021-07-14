🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Winkart is an online e-commerce business. We created a logo for their brand, and the client sent the document of how they needed their logo for the brand. Based on that we designed a different variation of the logo you can see in the below images. We chanced with different ideas and finally, we come up with this idea to combine the w and cart icon into logo mark and the client asked (add alexander choiret with globe with a 'come you' text) for e-commerce business this logo won't fit when it comes to effectively conveying a brand logo. It should be simple, more recognizable and more memorable. After a long discussion, I removed the unnecessary element in the logo and finally designed this logo.
Behance link : https://www.behance.net/gallery/123437523/Winkart-Online-Shopping
Follow me on
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ui_santhosh/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/uisanthosh
Personal website : https://uisanthosh.com