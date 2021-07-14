Ruttl

What if you can make changes on live website

Ruttl
Ruttl
  • Save
Download color palette

Every web-developer will have received feedbacks like “Can you make the text bigger? ” or “Can you move the text to the left?”
What if the reviewer can directly make these trivial changes on the live website?.. We can’t wait to redefine website reviews for you...
Look out for this space for more updates

Ruttl
Ruttl
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ruttl

View profile
    • Like