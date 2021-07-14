What if you can make changes on live website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Every web-developer will have received feedbacks like “Can you make the text bigger? ” or “Can you move the text to the left?”
What if the reviewer can directly make these trivial changes on the live website?.. We can’t wait to redefine website reviews for you...
Look out for this space for more updates