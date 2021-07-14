Srivathson Thyagarajan

Microsoft Weather Icons

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Hire Me
  • Save
Microsoft Weather Icons glassmorphism art icon weather windows microsoft logo illustration vector concept design dailyuichallenge
Microsoft Weather Icons glassmorphism art icon weather windows microsoft logo illustration vector concept design dailyuichallenge
Download color palette
  1. WeatherIcons- White B.png
  2. WeatherIcons- Black B.png

Day #14 of 30

This is the 14-th such shot of Microsoft Icon Designs using glassmorphism concept. This shot is part of a series of its own giving a new life to Microsoft icons.
Presented here, is the Microsoft Weather Icons.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated.

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
Hire Me

More by Srivathson Thyagarajan

View profile
    • Like