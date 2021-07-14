Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
#MotivGeishaSeries - Identifier

#MotivGeishaSeries - Identifier motiv coffee motiv geisha coffee shop coffee logo illustration typography
The rejected proposal, identifier, pattern-based approach, purposed for Geisha Series, released by Motiv Coffee Company, released 2021.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
