Vieri Agustian

Letter V Plant Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
  • Save
Letter V Plant Logo modern v initial alphabet letter environment green grow leaves leaf natural nature plant illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Download color palette

Logo design of letter or alphabet V combined with growing plant or leaf in green color for nature concept. Suitable for any company business that using letter V for initial and nature business.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=536364

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

More by Vieri Agustian

View profile
    • Like