Fenrilius

Lemonade Stand Banner

Lemonade Stand Banner banner lemons green yellow simple weeklywarmup lemon ui
Simple lemonade stand banner with 2 primary color yellow lemon and leaf green.

Feel free to give me tips, suggestions, or critics ^^

Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
