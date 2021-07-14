Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sejeong_Rachel

[Daily UI] 016. Pop up & Overlay

Sejeong_Rachel
Sejeong_Rachel
  • Save
[Daily UI] 016. Pop up & Overlay overlay popup coffee branding simple ui design modern appdesign uiux
Download color palette

Hi Dribble :)
I created a pop-up "coming soon" page for a coffee shop.
Thanks for any feedbacks and comments.
Thank you !

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Sejeong_Rachel
Sejeong_Rachel

More by Sejeong_Rachel

View profile
    • Like