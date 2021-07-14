Values For Fashion

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The VFF website is minimal, but it’s also fun. It shows that minimal doesn’t need to mean cold. VFF’s web design aims to represent a simplistic, modern feel with a basic theme. This ecommerce website example is one that follows an easy structure. The online store balances design and imagery by including giant-size, high-quality product shots on its homepage. The pinterest-inspired layout is great, where products are aligned in a neat grid, making browsing fairly easy. This
combination gives it a youthful spirit, while the easy-to-use navigation makes it difficult to exit the site.
Website: https://valuesforfashion.org/
Interested in partnering with us on your next project? Send us a message, and let's discuss how we can help you. Drop us an email at projects@xclamatory.com if you would like to talk about creating a brand or a digital product.