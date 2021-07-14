Xclamatory By Sia Gaur

Values For Fashion

The VFF website is minimal, but it’s also fun. It shows that minimal doesn’t need to mean cold. VFF’s web design aims to represent a simplistic, modern feel with a basic theme. This ecommerce website example is one that follows an easy structure. The online store balances design and imagery by including giant-size, high-quality product shots on its homepage. The pinterest-inspired layout is great, where products are aligned in a neat grid, making browsing fairly easy. This
combination gives it a youthful spirit, while the easy-to-use navigation makes it difficult to exit the site.

Website: https://valuesforfashion.org/

Interested in partnering with us on your next project? Send us a message, and let’s discuss how we can help you. Drop us an email at projects@xclamatory.com if you would like to talk about creating a brand or a digital product.

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
