Ninja Turtles #2

Ninja Turtles #2 funko pop funko design mondrianizm colorfull uidesign ui ninja turtles turtles ninja donatello
Hey We continue with the Ninja Turtles series 😁. This time with the Ninja Turtles. This is # 2: Donatello. Again, the photos are ours, you can see our work at: https://www.instagram.com/geekerdsok.
Hope you like it 🔥🔥.
Hey! Seguimos con la serie de las Tortugas Ninja 😁. Esta vez con las Tortugas Ninja,. Este es el #2: Donatello. Nuevamente, las fotos son nuestras, pueden ver nuestro trabajo en: https://www.instagram.com/geekerdsok.
Espero que les guste 🔥🔥.
☑️ Hecho en Argentina
📝 Trabajemos fuerte juntos, escribinos a ✉hello@brandboxstudio.com o podes ver lo que hacemos en 💻 brandboxstudio.com
