Easy Learn - online learning platform

Hey Dribbblers! Glad to share my new concept with you - online-learning platform Easy Learn, based on accessibility principles. This platform allows users to choose any types of courses they want and easily get an access to new knowledge without leaving home. The colorblind mode allows people with disabilities to freely use the platform without restrictions. All text elements on the screens have contrast ratio more than 4.5:1 wich means they have the minimum level that must be met in design with accessibility.

Made for ScrumLaunch