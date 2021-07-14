**Product Interior - Promotion Set**

is a promotion template set for all business or personal needs. And because everything has become digital, we do not only provide you with the print size, but also with digital size for Instagram Post, Instagram Story, Facebook Ads. You also can use it for another Social Media platform. Download it, use it, and you ready to impress your audience!

**THE FEATURES**

* Available for Illustrator & Photoshop

* A4 Flyer (with 3mm bleed)

* Instagram Post 1080x1080 px

* Instagram Story 1080x1920 px

* Facebook Post/Ads 1200x630 px

* Easy to customize

* Organized Layer

* Free font used

**WHAT WILL YOU GET**

* A4 Flyer (Ai, Eps, Psd, Pdf Files)

* Instagram Post (Ai, Eps, Psd, Pdf Files)

* Instagram Story (Ai, Eps, Psd, Pdf Files)

* Facebook Post/Ads (Ai, Eps, Psd, Pdf Files)

* Read me File (font info)

**All photographs or pictures used in the preview are not included, they are intended for illustration purpose only**

Download Links

https://elements.envato.com/product-interior-flyer-set-3CPBP9D