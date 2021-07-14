Sabrina Lu

Slack 3D App Icon | DailyUI #005

Sabrina Lu
Sabrina Lu
  • Save
Slack 3D App Icon | DailyUI #005 slack ui spline app dailyui design icon 3d
Download color palette

First time using Spline and I'm in love ♡ Couldn't figure out how to make the edges more blended but I tried my best :')
Full render here: https://my.spline.design/slackicon-68f198b95f49a4c3f659516ae5a5452f/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Sabrina Lu
Sabrina Lu

More by Sabrina Lu

View profile
    • Like