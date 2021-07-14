Jay

NFT Marketplace UI Concept

Wassup Everyone 🔥

Today I create some exploration of the NFT Marketplace app ui Design. I use bold gradients colors to it

Software used: Figma
Font-family: Adieu

Contact me for any queries:
Jashpatel666@gmail.com

