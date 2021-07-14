Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Meredith Watson

Daily Logo Challenge-Day 7

Meredith Watson
Meredith Watson
  • Save
Daily Logo Challenge-Day 7 illustrator logochallenge wordmark graphic design logo
Download color palette

Daily Logo Challenge-Day 7 Wordmark for a fashion brand. Illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Meredith Watson
Meredith Watson

More by Meredith Watson

View profile
    • Like