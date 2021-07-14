Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
fusioncrafts

Tadka Short Video App

fusioncrafts
fusioncrafts
Hire Me
  • Save
Tadka Short Video App mobile ui ux ui design ui ux design mobile ui mobile app short video app
Tadka Short Video App mobile ui ux ui design ui ux design mobile ui mobile app short video app
Tadka Short Video App mobile ui ux ui design ui ux design mobile ui mobile app short video app
Download color palette
  1. tadka-2.png
  2. tadka-1.png
  3. tadka-3.png

Hello dribbblers!
Here is the short video app project.

Hit "L" if you like it.

Wanna work together?
contact me at fusioncraftsdesign@gmail.com

Follow me on
Behance | LinkedIn | Instagram | Uplabs

fusioncrafts
fusioncrafts
Crafting awesome design experiences users love
Hire Me

More by fusioncrafts

View profile
    • Like