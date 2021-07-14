Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Thuy Long Music Group tlmg thuy long design 2020 ldk le dang khoa old school vynil label music group vintage circle retro branding logo proposal saigon vietnam music
Logo Proposal for Thuy Long Music Group, a music company established by Thuy Long, a famous singer in Saigon, Vietnam. Nostalgia, Retro, Timeless are what he is doing for his music career.

