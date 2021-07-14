Vocsy Infotech

job Search UI Application

Vocsy Infotech
Vocsy Infotech
  • Save
job Search UI Application android design figma adobexd ui ux android app design android app design flutter android job ux ui
Download color palette

Hey there 👋
I'm happy to announce job Search UI Application is ready and Designed in Figma & Adobe XD & Adobe Photoshop. Enjoy!
Please 🖤 don't forget to show some love by hitting the 'L' button. 🚀 and follow me :)
I'm available for freelance work.

<---- Are you interested for source File --->
Download Adobe XD File  


Checkout My Design Portfolio on 
Dribbble | Behance | Uplabs | Pinterest | Instagram

Vocsy Infotech
Vocsy Infotech

More by Vocsy Infotech

View profile
    • Like