neuro.ai logo design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone! Today I'm gonna show you the logo design for an artificial intelligence company. I created the logo icon that visualizes the brain and wave in simple and modern with one-line style.
What do you think about this design? I'm happy to know your thought, it makes me improve my skills in the future
Let's work together - faikarproject@gmail.com