Faikar | Logo Designer

neuro.ai logo design

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer
neuro.ai logo design identity brand design logo intelligence artificial neurology think brainstorm mind branding icon modern logomark simple wave brain
Hi everyone! Today I'm gonna show you the logo design for an artificial intelligence company. I created the logo icon that visualizes the brain and wave in simple and modern with one-line style.

What do you think about this design? I'm happy to know your thought, it makes me improve my skills in the future

Let's work together - faikarproject@gmail.com

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer
Visualize the brand with a simple and meaningful approach
