Kollen

Logo design - BlueCloud.

Kollen
Kollen
  • Save
Logo design - BlueCloud. logo design blue cloud logo blue logo cloud logo logo icon design branding
Download color palette

Hi stranger!
I was just trying to learning something new with this! just a test design. But if you want, i can sell for you
What do you think of my design? let me know!

♦ Avaliable for freelance works: kollenfx@gmail.com or Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Kollen
Kollen

More by Kollen

View profile
    • Like