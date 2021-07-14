Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Internship App with learning feature

Internship App with learning feature internship graphic design app illustration onboarding ui ux mobiledesign ui ux
Hey folks, I am working on an internship app where I have added a learning feature where you can improve your skills to apply for internships. Checkout the design and comment your feedback

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
