Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elly Cheng

Wau Bulan: An Infographic Poster

Elly Cheng
Elly Cheng
  • Save
Wau Bulan: An Infographic Poster graphic design infographic
Download color palette

First Place Winner out of over 90 submissions for the "Permainan Tradisional, Warisan Kita" Infographic Poster Competition 2021, organised by Persatuan Mahasiswas Sejarah UPSI.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Elly Cheng
Elly Cheng
Like