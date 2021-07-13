Wendy Tian

Fashion Store Apps

Wendy Tian
Wendy Tian
  • Save
Fashion Store Apps ux ui app design branding
Download color palette

This is a Redesign from one of Indonesia's Local Apparel Store.
Customer can get a special discount directly from this app store. The app also help customer to browse the catalog from easily and seamingly.

Thank you for dropping by.
Press "L" for like and making me happy 💖

Open for project email me at:
wendytiansunarto94@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Wendy Tian
Wendy Tian

More by Wendy Tian

View profile
    • Like