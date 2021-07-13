Kollen

Logo design - Artemis

Kollen
Kollen
  • Save
Logo design - Artemis vtuber logo artemis artemis logo icon branding logo design
Download color palette

Hi stranger!
Artemis is a Virtual youtube and this is a fan made logo ;) i used fins in the main idea.
What do you think of my design? let me know!

♦ Avaliable for freelance works: kollenfx@gmail.com or Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Kollen
Kollen

More by Kollen

View profile
    • Like