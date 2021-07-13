Dimas Wibowo ◎
Natuno Lab

Wealtino Mobile Web Landing Page

Dimas Wibowo ◎
Natuno Lab
Dimas Wibowo ◎ for Natuno Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Wealtino Mobile Web Landing Page 2d interface landing page minimal financial service stock investment pension fintech product design mobile
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

Here is a simple and color coded landing page design created in mobile version.

What We Do
- Website Design
- Visual Direction

In this Design
How to create a futuristic yet bold website experience for the community to browse latest tezos-based item and buy it.

This is Natuno
Natuno is a team consisting of multidisciplinary people from different sets of backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software, and Saas design and development.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
We are available for new design projects
🌐 Visit : Natuno Design
🔥 Instagram : @natuno.lab

Get free project estimation and consultation
📮 Email : hello@natuno.design

Natuno Lab
Natuno Lab
Result-Driven Design Company
Hire Us

More by Natuno Lab

View profile
    • Like