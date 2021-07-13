Wealtino Mobile Web Landing Page

Hello everyone!

Here is a simple and color coded landing page design created in mobile version.

What We Do

- Website Design

- Visual Direction

In this Design

How to create a futuristic yet bold website experience for the community to browse latest tezos-based item and buy it.

This is Natuno

Natuno is a team consisting of multidisciplinary people from different sets of backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software, and Saas design and development.

