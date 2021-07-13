Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bughia | Display Serif Font

Bughia | Display Serif Font
Bughia Serif Font is an upper and lowercase serif font with balanced curves. This font is inspired by writing from the good old days, but still has a strong modern look. A variety of stylistic alternatives that allow for versatile design options and work perfectly for headlines, logos, posters, packaging, T-shirts, postcards, and more
https://yontypestudio.com/product/bughia-sanserif-display-font-2/

https://yontypestudio.com/

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
