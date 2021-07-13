Bughia | Display Serif Font

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bughia Serif Font is an upper and lowercase serif font with balanced curves. This font is inspired by writing from the good old days, but still has a strong modern look. A variety of stylistic alternatives that allow for versatile design options and work perfectly for headlines, logos, posters, packaging, T-shirts, postcards, and more
link to purchase full version and Commercial License
https://yontypestudio.com/product/bughia-sanserif-display-font-2/
Please visit our store for more great fonts:
https://yontypestudio.com/