Bughia | Display Serif Font

Bughia Serif Font is an upper and lowercase serif font with balanced curves. This font is inspired by writing from the good old days, but still has a strong modern look. A variety of stylistic alternatives that allow for versatile design options and work perfectly for headlines, logos, posters, packaging, T-shirts, postcards, and more

link to purchase full version and Commercial License

https://yontypestudio.com/product/bughia-sanserif-display-font-2/

Please visit our store for more great fonts:

https://yontypestudio.com/