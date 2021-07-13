Product Listing Page | Marketplace Listing Page | Web Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Here's a peek at my upcoming screens from the Regarding Play project I worked on earlier, which will go into my Portfolio soon.
This was intended to be a two-sided marketplace connecting Players and Venues together to ensure people could access the sports courts that they know and love.
Looking for a product-oriented UX Designer for your upcoming projects? I'm taking on work now - let's chat. hello@nathanallsopp.com.