Jasper Ng

Loki TVA x Glassmorphism

Jasper Ng
Jasper Ng
  • Save
Loki TVA x Glassmorphism design vector logo
Download color palette

The TVA's design was (unfortunately) the best part about the new Loki series. I decided to experiment with glassmorphism due to the doors.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Jasper Ng
Jasper Ng

More by Jasper Ng

View profile
    • Like