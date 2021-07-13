Mecha Wayang D4W4LA ver 2.0

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So in the past, I thought about making T-shirts from the mecha designs of the Punakawan from Wayang Golek versions: Cepot, Dawala, & Bagong. But yes, the idea is discourse. Then I thought, why don't we try to rework it for the new medium. That's why last week, with the help and teachings @anchamk , I did experiment and learn new things: NFT & blockchain and finally gave birth to my very first NFT at @hicetnunc2000!!!! #OBJKT#167531 : D4W4LA ver 2.0
Enjoy the full version at https://www.hicetnunc.xyz/objkt/167531
You are welcome to collect start 0,7 TZ 10/15 editions
Thank you