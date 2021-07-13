Mecha Wayang D4W4LA ver 2.0

So in the past, I thought about making T-shirts from the mecha designs of the Punakawan from Wayang Golek versions: Cepot, Dawala, & Bagong. But yes, the idea is discourse. Then I thought, why don't we try to rework it for the new medium. That's why last week, with the help and teachings @anchamk , I did experiment and learn new things: NFT & blockchain and finally gave birth to my very first NFT at @hicetnunc2000!!!! #OBJKT#167531 : D4W4LA ver 2.0

Enjoy the full version at https://www.hicetnunc.xyz/objkt/167531

You are welcome to collect start 0,7 TZ 10/15 editions

Thank you