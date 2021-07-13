🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Airthan Script Font
This vintage font is handwritten under traditional calligraphy inspiration and a beautiful mystical soundtrack.
Airthan Script Font comes with a Clean and Aged version, a beautiful, ligature alternative to uppercase and lowercase letters, and is favored by many swash tips. It has Multilingual support
Please visit our store for more great fonts:
https://yontypestudio.com/