Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ajottam das

Vegan Knitwear Landing Page

ajottam das
ajottam das
  • Save
Vegan Knitwear Landing Page yarn knit concept creative sweater interface productpage ux swiss fashion clothes haandmade ecommerce minimal knitwear landingpage warm vegan design ui
Download color palette

Exploration for the landing page of an online shop that sells knitwear, sourced from organic vegan cotton.

ajottam das
ajottam das

More by ajottam das

View profile
    • Like