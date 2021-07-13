Luiz Lucchesi

emerald EMS app onboarding series

Luiz Lucchesi
Luiz Lucchesi
Hire Me
  • Save
emerald EMS app onboarding series interface design android ios onborading user interface design visual design ui design ui
Download color palette

Integration series project developed for the emerald EMS application, available on iOS and Android platforms.

Luiz Lucchesi
Luiz Lucchesi
🤓 UI Designer
Hire Me

More by Luiz Lucchesi

View profile
    • Like