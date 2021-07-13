güick - Logo design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is the logo I redesigned for güick, a food delivery app in Venezuela.
I'm really happy that I got the chance to work on the visual identity, web design and ui/ux of this project, one of the first apps of its kind in my hometown in Venezuela.
The app is working right now as a Web App and it will come out for iOS and Android very soon.
Cheers.