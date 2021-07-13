Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
güick - Logo design

güick - Logo design brand design logotype type ui graphic design visual identity app design app logo food delivery app colorful vector branding logo minimal flat design
This is the logo I redesigned for güick, a food delivery app in Venezuela.

I'm really happy that I got the chance to work on the visual identity, web design and ui/ux of this project, one of the first apps of its kind in my hometown in Venezuela.

The app is working right now as a Web App and it will come out for iOS and Android very soon.

Cheers.

