Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhammad Diar Fathurrohman

HunianAja - Apartment Utility Applications

Muhammad Diar Fathurrohman
Muhammad Diar Fathurrohman
  • Save
HunianAja - Apartment Utility Applications uichallenge figma ui design ux
Download color palette

HunianAja is an application to support activities of tenants and building managers in apartments.

#uiux #uichallenges

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Muhammad Diar Fathurrohman
Muhammad Diar Fathurrohman
Like