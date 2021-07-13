Betterhalf.ai : Mobile App Redesign

Betterhalf.ai is a beautiful AI based matchmaking and one of the trusted matrimonial services apps,designed for working professionals,whose aim is to help people find their life partners.

However,after having a personal experience and speaking to few users,I felt there are some problems in the user experience which need to addressed.Considering this,I have tried to redesign by bringing out small but effective changes in the app.

The above image show the initial and the redesigned screen placed side by side.

For complete design,please check here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123432479/Betterhalfai-Mobile-App-Redesign