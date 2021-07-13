Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Spaceshit

Quinteo

Spaceshit
Spaceshit
  • Save
Quinteo ux illustration vector branding ui modern logo icon design colorful app technology fun care kids software apps
Download color palette

Quinteo

Quinteo is a special application for children that contains several games that make children more comfortable.

Inquiry :

EMAIL | | WhatsApp

another portfolio check here :

Instagram | behance

Spaceshit
Spaceshit

More by Spaceshit

View profile
    • Like