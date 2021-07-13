Transpot modern logo branding - TR letter mark

Transpot App is a competitor monitoring solution for tracking the marketing strategies of other businesses in the industry.

The cloud-based app logs Transpot changes including emails, newsletters, blog posts, social media posts, website changes, SEO strategies, keywords, and ads, and presents them to users within the Transpot App timeline, or via email updates.

Competitor changes can be viewed in real time and the timeline can be filtered to show specific competitors, feature types, and more.

-----------------------

Transpot Branding

------------------------------------------------

Contact for freelance work.

Email : gfxstoreofficial@gmail.com

whatsApp;+8801822253239

FIVER link;https://cutt.ly/Dn9nalF

Regards

Saidur