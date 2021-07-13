Beto Lizardo

güick - App Icons

Beto Lizardo
Beto Lizardo
  • Save
güick - App Icons lineal delivery food colorful food app iconography icon design app design ui illustration graphic design minimal illustrator vector flat branding design icon
Download color palette

I designed these app icons for güick, a food delivery app around two years ago.

Any thoughts?

Beto Lizardo
Beto Lizardo

More by Beto Lizardo

View profile
    • Like