AR Shopping Experience

Hello !

I am modifying my old project, AR App for Supermarket. During my uni days, I got to do AR (augmented reality) for one project/ coursework. I decided to do AR app for supermarket and the main of purpose of using Augmented Reality (AR) mobile application is help to guide the location of the product and show few basic information of the pointed product for customers.

Feedback would be appreciated ❤️

Have any project ideas? Feel free to reach out to me. 👇

📧 aungpyaephyoe256@gmail.com