AR Shopping Experience

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello !
I am modifying my old project, AR App for Supermarket. During my uni days, I got to do AR (augmented reality) for one project/ coursework. I decided to do AR app for supermarket and the main of purpose of using Augmented Reality (AR) mobile application is help to guide the location of the product and show few basic information of the pointed product for customers.
Feedback would be appreciated ❤️
Have any project ideas? Feel free to reach out to me. 👇
📧 aungpyaephyoe256@gmail.com