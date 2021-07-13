Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fachry Dody Pramono

A Webinar Logo and Social Media Pack Design

Fachry Dody Pramono
Fachry Dody Pramono
A webinar logo and social media pack done for a client in Long Island, NY, United States, RapidSOS.

RapidSOS helps tech companies connect their customer data to first responders when a customer calls 911 using a loT/tech connected device.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Fachry Dody Pramono
Fachry Dody Pramono

