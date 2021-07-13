A Webinar Logo and Social Media Pack Design

A webinar logo and social media pack done for a client in Long Island, NY, United States, RapidSOS.

RapidSOS helps tech companies connect their customer data to first responders when a customer calls 911 using a loT/tech connected device.

Hit "L" if you LIKE it. Or hit the comment box below if you have some thoughts.

=====

I'm available for new projects part-time or full time. So let's talk about it!