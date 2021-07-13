Arly Mursalin

Minimal Penguin

Arly Mursalin
Arly Mursalin
  • Save
Minimal Penguin flat vector branding logo
Download color palette

Unused Logo - we created this penguin logo to metaphor the message of the group of buyer to buy same product together (same direction, like a penguin that usually do synchronize movements to gain heat to keep their body warm)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Arly Mursalin
Arly Mursalin

More by Arly Mursalin

View profile
    • Like