Azie Melasari
Odama

Cryptocurrency Dashboard Exploration 🤑

Azie Melasari
Odama
Azie Melasari for Odama
Hire Us
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Dashboard Exploration 🤑 crypto wallet button neon green darkmode trade trading dogecoin bitcoin ethereum investment app cryptocurrency app cryptocurrency crypto app crypto bitcoins dashboard clean ux ui
Cryptocurrency Dashboard Exploration 🤑 crypto wallet button neon green darkmode trade trading dogecoin bitcoin ethereum investment app cryptocurrency app cryptocurrency crypto app crypto bitcoins dashboard clean ux ui
Download color palette
  1. dashboard.png
  2. Azie.jpg

Hola Trader! 👋🤑

This is my exploration about Cryptocurrency Dashboard Exploration 📉. What do you think? Hope you like it guys. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio

Odama
Odama
Turn your idea to design with innovative solution ✨
Hire Us

More by Odama

View profile
    • Like