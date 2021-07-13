Echo: Powered by Airbnb - Memory Sharing Application Concept

The app, Echo, was created with a team member for the Adobe Creative Jams competition partnered with AirBnB. The two issued a challenge to design a storytelling app serving families and friends who travel together. This app allows travelers a way to contribute, regardless of age, to the experience permitting the sharing and organizing of photos, videos, notes, recommendations, links, and much more. The goal is to inspire engagement with a gamified experience for all. This app ultimately will allow people to have experiences that allow them to learn, favorite, save stories, discuss, and safely connect.

To view the project fully, visit: https://cheyannaweaver.com/adobe-creative-jams-airbnb