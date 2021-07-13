Zeeshan Khalid

Food Delivery Restaurant Management System

Zeeshan Khalid
Zeeshan Khalid
  • Save
Food Delivery Restaurant Management System system management restaurant ux desktop delivery food portal dashboard figma ui
Download color palette

Food Delivery Restaurant Management System for restaurant owners so that they could see all the important details anytime.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Zeeshan Khalid
Zeeshan Khalid

More by Zeeshan Khalid

View profile
    • Like