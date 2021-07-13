Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Happy Grind - Coffee Branding Concept

The Happy Grind is a cafe that strives to inspire customers to unite and build strong communities while aspiring to be organic. The Happy Grind would utilize renewable, sustainable products and show others how they can become the change with community workshops and events. The color palette was selected from earth tones and the typeface was selected from simplicity.
To view more of the project, visit: https://cheyannaweaver.com/the-happy-grind

